Tennis

'We have a lot of history!' - Rafael Nadal looking forward to titanic clash with Novak Djokovic

Hear from Rafael Nadal after he made it through to the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open where he will face old rival Novak Djokovic in what should be a titanic clash. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:34, 37 minutes ago