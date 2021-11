Tennis

'We'll have to wait and see' - Novak Djokovic still unsure about Australian Open participation

Novak Djokovic remained tight-lipped over whether he will play in the Australian Open in January, after it was announced players must have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to be able to participate. The nine-time Australian Open champion has openly criticised vaccine mandates and has refused to reveal if he has or has not had a Covid-19 vaccine.

00:00:51, an hour ago