Wednesday's order of play at Wimbledon

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1200 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 21-David Goffin (Belgium)
8-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
COURT ONE
26-Guido Pella (Argentina) v 23-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)
Sam Querrey (U.S.) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
