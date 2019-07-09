Wednesday's order of play at Wimbledon

By Reuters

53 minutes agoUpdated 51 minutes ago

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1200 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 21-David Goffin (Belgium)

8-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

COURT ONE

26-Guido Pella (Argentina) v 23-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)

Sam Querrey (U.S.) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

