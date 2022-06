Tennis

'What a miss' - Huge error from Holger Rune against Casper Ruud in the third set of the French Open quarter-final clash

'What a miss' - Holger Rune squanders a break point against Casper Ruud in the third set of their French Open quarter-final clash. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:56, 44 minutes ago