So long clay, hello grass.

The French Open is in the rearview mirror and Wimbledon is fast approaching, with just three weeks until the third Grand Slam of the 2022 season gets started on June 27.

Two of the home hopefuls at SW19 will be Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, and both have a busy schedule on the grass before they look to challenge at the All England Club.

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is set to start her grass swing at the Rothesay Open Nottingham, which starts on June 6.

It will be Raducanu’s first competitive tournament in the UK since her shock US Open win last September. The British No. 1 will be playing for the first time since losing in the second round of the French Open to Aliaksandra Sasnovich, and is joined in the draw by fellow Brits Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage. World No. 3 Maria Sakkari will be the top seed.

"I'm excited to return to Nottingham and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of British crowds for the first time this year," said Raducanu.

"This event will always be special to me as I played my first tournament on the WTA Tour here last June and I can't wait to go back."

Raducanu was beaten by Dart in her first-ever WTA Tour match in Nottingham a year ago and could face Watson in the second round this time around.

Raducanu is also set to play the Rothesay Classic Birmingham, which starts on June 13. She may also compete at the Rothesay International Eastbourne, which is a WTA 500 event and starts on June 17, although her attendance has not been confirmed yet.

The 19-year-old will then turn her attentions to playing Wimbledon for the second time. Last year she grabbed the attention of the British public with a run to the last 16, not dropping a set in three matches before retiring against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu’s 2021 Wimbledon points are currently the second-highest on her ranking but she will not be able to defend them after the decision to strip the tournament of ranking points following the ban of Russian and Belarusian players

Men's British No 1 Cameron Norrie has urged Raducanu to “embrace” the attention she is set to receive this summer.

"She has had a lot of attention after the US Open - I don't think it will be any easier around Wimbledon.

"Hopefully she will go and embrace it. She knows exactly how much attention she will get. It will be even more. She needs to keep her head down, keep enjoying the tennis, I'm sure she is looking forward to the grass. I think it is one of her best surfaces as well. It will be a lot of fun."

When is Andy Murray playing?

Surbiton Trophy, losing to Denis Kudla in three sets. Murray’s grass season started last week as he made the semi-finals of the

Speaking after the match, Murray, 35, said: “I just want to keep improving week on week and match on match. That’s all you can do really.

“You can’t control the results, you can’t predict how the results are going to go but hopefully I can make improvements each round.”

Murray is going to make his tournament debut this week at the Stuttgart Open, where he could face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals. Nick Kyrgios is also playing the tournament and like Murray is unseeded.

It’s then back to the UK for the former world No. 1 as he plays the cinch Championships at Queen’s, which start on June 13.

Like Raducanu, Murray is not confirmed for the Rothesay International Eastbourne in the week before Wimbledon, but may decide to play depending how his results go over the next fortnight.

Murray will then be back at Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion. Last year he was beaten in the third round by Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Where are Cam Norrie and Dan Evans playing?

British No. 1 Norrie is set to start his grass season at Queen’s and will then play the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Evans is the top seed at an ATP Challenger event in Nottingham this week and will then join Norrie at Queen’s and Eastbourne.

Both will then play Wimbledon.

Will there be ranking points at Wimbledon?

Not as it stands.

The ATP and WTA tours decided to strip the Grand Slam of ranking points in response to Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move will hit hardest those who progressed furthest at Wimbledon last year, such as men's champion Novak Djokovic and runners-up Matteo Berrettini and Karolina Pliskova, who stand to lose 2,000, 1200 and 1,300 points respectively.

