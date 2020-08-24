Williams sisters shaping Gauff's tennis, says Raducanu

Serena and Venus Williams have provided the template for Coco Gauff's tennis and the teenage sensation is set for a lengthy career in the sport, says Emma Raducanu.

Fellow prodigy Raducanu, 17, was recently crowned champion of the inaugural UK Pro Series in Weybridge after toppling British No.7 Jodie Burrage 6-7, 6-2, 10-8 in a thrilling final.

A solitary year separates Gauff and Raducanu and the precocious pair are well-acquainted on the court, having practised together when they were younger, helping pave their way in the sport.

Gauff made history by becoming the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open era last year before progressing all the way to the last 16, where the then-15-year-old went down in straight sets against eventual winner Simona Halep.

Raducanu was watching on closely and reckons Gauff, who stunned Venus Williams in the first round at SW19, has moulded her game on the sisters and is destined for greatness.

"I think she's definitely modelled herself around the Williams sisters who also burst onto the scene very young," Raducanu said. "So I think that she definitely has the potential to be in the game for a long time.

"Athletically she's so developed, and if she keeps that up and stays injury free she's got a pretty long career in the game.

"When we were younger and we went over to play the orange ball format we practiced together a little bit - I know her, and she's a really nice girl and super humble.

"Her game is great because she's so physically developed and mature, which definitely helps as she's so athletic.

"Being so young, when she was 15 she was getting so much attention - to sustain that level for 15 more years is obviously going to be a challenge.

"But with the right mindset and the right team, she potentially could be in the game for a long time."

Serena Williams has soared to 23 singles Grand Slam titles throughout a scintillating career on the court, with Venus notching five Wimbledon titles and two US Open crowns to take their combined total to 30.

And Gauff's stunning rise at SW19 sparked considerable comparisons with the sisters, with the teenager still not turning 17 until March next year.

The Florida-born star also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and has shown wisdom beyond her years away from the court, playing a visible role in the Black Lives Matter movement in her hometown of Delray Beach.

The 16-year-old delivered a passionate speech demanding change after the death of George Floyd, as the BLM campaign sought to shift mentalities around the globe.

Raducanu has nothing but respect for the world No.50 for using her sporting leverage to help effect change.

"She's doing a lot for the sport being so young, and she's got such a big voice and platform and she uses it so well," she added.

"I respect her a lot for that, and at such a young age she's mature beyond her years."

