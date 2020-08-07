Willis: UK Pro Series has rekindled my passion for singles

Marcus Willis says the UK Pro Series is a breath of fresh air for competition in the UK and has rekindled his love for singles tennis.

The Warwick-based star, who met Roger Federer in the second round at Wimbledon in 2016, has recently returned to singles action for the first time in two and a half years at the inaugural event in Weybridge.

The tournament adopts a unique format at St. George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club, with players duelling it out in a round robin system over five weeks and the winner of each week booking their place in Classic Week in August.

Willis had been on a globetrotting tour playing doubles before lockdown and reckons while age may be a barrier, the innovative event has whetted his appetite to enjoy more â€˜special treats' in the future.

"It's the first singles I've played in two and a half years! It's been different, with the intensity so it was a big shock," Willis, 29, said.

"I love playing singles and if I was 23 then I'd tried and pursue it, but I'm 30 in October so I've got to think about what the best thing to do for my career is.

"I wouldn't have played singles at all if it wasn't for this tournament - who's to say I won't play more? I don't have a ranking so it will be difficult to get into international events, but in British tours and these events, absolutely.

"It will help my fitness if I do it a few times a year, it's a great opportunity and will be a special treat for me!

"It's great to get so many matches here - I love the format, it's quick, it's entertaining and it's really well-organised.

"Everyone's really nice and friendly and it's really fun to be around - the tournament's fantastic and it's helped me out a lot, and I wish there were more events like this when I was growing up.

"It's something that I hope will also be planned for next year and if they do, I'll be playing a bit of singles again!

"We're just amazingly grateful to have this opportunity, and I speak on behalf of all the players when I say that."

Willis only competed in the previous two weeks of the thrilling round robin action so failed to qualify for Classic Week, where 24 of the country's leading players - 12 men, 12 women - will be split into two pools of six and do battle ahead of finals weekend on August 15th and 16th.

But the home star of SW19 four years ago will be casting his eye over the action from the commentary box, with Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and Eden Silva competing in the women's draw and James Ward, Anton Matusevich, Arthur Fery and Liam Broady in the men's.

The unique format was the brainchild of Andy Murray's coach Jamie Delgado, who is a member of the LTA Professional Tennis Advisory Group and will manage player liaison on the ground.

Willis can't wait to get his punditry shoes on and says that's an alleyway he'd love to go down when his career on the court comes to an end.

"I love talking about sport - I love all sports so to commentate on something I'm passionate about is something I'd love to do more of," he added.

"I'd absolutely look to go into the media after I retire - it still keeps me involved in tennis, and it's something I can talk about all day."

Sportsbeat 2020

