Nick Kyrgios has voiced his surprise after his Wimbledon final defeat to Novak Djokovic, adding that it feels "pretty cool" to be a runner-up in a Grand Slam that he only planned to "have some fun" with.

Speaking to the press after his enthralling maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, Kyrgios said he should not be in the final.

"I look back at it and I'm just like, 'How am I here?' Like, where I'm from, everything I've been through," the Australian said.

"You know, it's pretty cool. I'm just not supposed to be here.

"Literally a month... month and a half ago, I was actually playing basketball with some boys back home and I said to one of them, 'I think I'm going to have some fun and maybe win Wimbledon.'

"Then I'm here as a finalist. I didn't hit more than an hour a day."

The unseeded Australian went down to defending champion Djokovic in four sets after a strong start that saw Kyrgios take the first set 6-4, but the Serbian No. 1 seed roared back with some excellent hitting and tactical nous to retain his crown at SW19.

"I feel like I've committed a fair bit these two weeks," Kyrgios said at his post-match press conference.

"What more can I do, to be honest? I've stayed in [the house] most of the time.

"I've tried to just get good sleep, eat well. Not even have a beer here or there.

"I was taught that's all right - even though it sucks. Of course it sucks."

