Serena says the rhythm is coming, and Murray says that her returns were brilliant, even if he kept ruining them next point. He says that if she keeps doing that they've got a chance, and she says they're having a blast and it's fun playing at Wimbledon with Murray. He says that the pair being called Murrena is Serena's idea - "she's the boss".

That was excellent from Murray and Williams - mainly Williams - who looks so grooved now. Next up for them, Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar, the number 1 seeds. They'll need to improve for that, but they definitely can and probably will.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 6-3 MARTIN/ATAWO

Murray and Williams are having an absolute ball out there, and Murray takes an overhead for 30-0. But a double follows so Serena intervenes, sharp reactions at the net - twice - giving her two match points. AND MURRAY SERVES AN ACE!

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 5-3 MARTIN/ATAWO

Serena's forehand is hotter than the earth's core, and she cracks another one cross-court for 0-15. But Murray then misses his return and Atawo plays a fine volley for 30-15. Then, at 40-15, another Williams forehand return is too good - we end up at deuce - before Atawo closes out, forcing Murray to serve for the match.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 5-2 MARTIN/ATAWO

Serena races to 30-0, then a fine second serve out wide is completed by Murray's backhand volley flick. Quickly, she completes the love hold and her team need one more game to move on.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 4-2 MARTIN/ATAWO

At 40-15, Martin nearly takes Atawo's head off with a serve that hits the top of the net. He holds to 15.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 4-1 MARTIN/ATAWO

An easy hold for Murray, sealed with an ace.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 3-1 MARTIN/ATAWO

Atawo holds to 15, finishing things with a lovely bisecting backhand.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 3-0 MARTIN/ATAWO

Serena whacks a forehand wide - that's 0-30 - but retorts with an ace and a service winner. And an ace. Shamed, Murray clinches the game with a lush backhand slice drop-volley at the net.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 2-0 MARTIN/ATAWO

Murray and Williams force two break points, Atawo doing well to save the first; Martin sees to the second with a huge ace out wide. But when they get to advantage, Serena finds a luscious angle for a backhand, sent spinning cross-court, and then a forehand down the line - she is warm. Murray can't, though, take advantage - geddit - but when Atawo plays a ball she could leave, encouraged to do so by fine work from Williams, Murray is there to finish off. Again, though, Murray and Williams cannot break, but then at deuce Serena hits one of the greatest returns in the history of the world, from wide, hammered topspin cross-court and across the width of the net - Martin can only laugh - and then he goes long! Murray and Williams break! Williams has been so, so good.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 1-0 MARTIN/ATAWO

At 30-all on Murray's serve, Martin has a chance when one sits up for him but can't take it. Still, they do have a break-point following deuce but can't take it, then another when Serena errs at the net; a huge serve allows Serena to clean up with an overhand right, then two more service winners seal the deal.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 7-5 MARTIN/ATAWO

A mistake from Martin gives Murray and Williams 30-all but Williams shows him how it's done, attacking the serve to dematerialise a backhand winner. Murray, though, drills into the net - it's almost as if the ball is too slow for him to hit properly. Again, though, Williams intervenes, hitting another backhand winner, and this time on set -point - the sixth - Murray gets his return in, missing two chances to hit a winner before Serena decides enough is enough, walloping a forehand cross-court. That's a brilliant game from her! She is good at tennis! MURRAY AND WILLIAMS WIN THE FIRST SET!

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 6-5 MARTIN/ATAWO

Williams holds to 15 and Atawo will now serve to stay in the set.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 5-5 MARTIN/ATAWO

A bazzing return from Serena gives her 15-30 but then she misses a backhand and a forehand; 40-30. She went for too much with the latter, looking to go cross-court when down the middle was money. Still, a fine get from Serena is backed up by a Murray winner, and what a return Serena produces, backhand, inside, out, on the rise, bosh! Set-point and Murray to return ... but he nets. Then, on the fourth deuce, Martin holds, sealing the deal with a huge overhead from the baseline.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 5-4 MARTIN/ATAWO

A technical issue means I missed another Murray hold.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 4-4 MARTIN/ATAWO

Murray steps in to clatter Atawo's second serve for 15-all and it's quickly 15-30; then Murray waits a split-second for Martin to commit himself before pounding a winner down the line. Serena, though, can't get a proper return in, allowing Martin to smash, and then a body-serve allows Martin to make deuce at the net. But then Serena cleanses a return so hard that Martin, at the net, couldn't catch up with it, and when Atawo serves into the net, Murray has a chance. But after his return clips the net, he sends up a glorious lob ... that drops fractionally long. Murray is bullying Atawo's second serve now, caning a winner that saves another game point, but eventually Martin volleys over his shoulder to secure the hold.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 4-3 MARTIN/ATAWO

another straightforward enough hold, Williams to 30. We've not had a deuce yet, never mind a break point.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 3-3 MARTIN/ATAWO

Murray and Wililams have replaced the traditional lo-five with a placed hand, a little like that employed in Demolition Man. Martin holds to 15, the game sealed when Serena hammers a volley, then a second into the net in rat-a-tat style.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 3-2 MARTIN/ATAWO

Murray holds to 30, and he and Williams look comfortable, though not quite as cohesive as their opponents.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 2-2 MARTIN/ATAWO

Atawo takes advantage of a mix-up by the newbies - both call "You" when even I know, you only call your own name, when you're taking the ball. She holds to love.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 2-1 MARTIN/ATAWO

Williams holds easily, the game settled by Murray's net coverage.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 1-1 MARTIN/ATAWO

Martin's serve is fairly large, but he sends down a double at 40-0. Williams then whacks out a return.

MURRAY/WILLIAMS 1-0 MARTIN/ATAWO

I love that Serena plays doubles - I love how much she loves the game, and I love how much she loves winning. She and he race to 40-0, but then Martin finds two winners before Williams clumps an overhead into his legs. She apologises, but it's glorious.

Murray will serve....

Ok, off we go!

Serena played three sets not too long ago, but I suspect she's got the gas for this too.

It's actually kind of moving to watch these two dons hang out together, never mind play tennis.

Here they come!

Hiya and welcome to Andy Murray & Serena Williams v Fabrice Martin & Raquel Atawo!