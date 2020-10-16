The All England Lawn Tennis Club have revealed plans for the 2021 edition, after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wimbledon was the only one of the four Grand Slams to be cancelled in 2020 with the Australian Open taking place before the virus spread across the world and the French Open electing to delay and hold the tournament in the autumn.

However in a statement released on Friday morning the AELTC confirmed their intention for Wimbledon to take place in 2021 and the options they are considering.

Those include playing with spectators in a full or reduced capacity, as well as playing with no spectators at all.

"The AELTC is pleased to provide an update on The Championships 2021. We are actively engaged in planning for next year’s Championships and are considering multiple operational scenarios at this point in time, given that there are still many months until the Wimbledon Fortnight," the statement began.

"These scenarios fall into three broad categories: a full capacity Championships, a reduced capacity Championships, and a ‘behind closed doors’ Championships, all of which are dependent on the status of government and public health guidelines.

"Our overriding priority will continue to be the health and safety of all of our stakeholders, in particular our guests, our staff, and our competitors. We are working closely with the relevant government and public health authorities, alongside the rest of the sports industry, to understand the varying challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."

The statement adds that former British No. 2 Jamie Baker will become the Head of Professional Tennis and Tournament Director at the AELTC to work with Chief Executive Sally Bolton.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC, commented: “Since the cancellation of The Championships 2020, we have worked hard to make a difference to those in our local community and beyond as the coronavirus continues to have a significant impact on people’s lives.

"As the winter period begins, we are pleased to be extending our hot meals programme to continue to help those in need locally for the challenging months ahead. We are committed to using the collective strength of Wimbledon – all the many facets of the Club, The Championships and our Foundation – to play our part.

"We are particularly delighted to see the 2020 towels being put to good use across such a variety of incredibly important causes. Staging The Championships in 2021 is of the utmost importance to us – for our competitors, our fans, our Members, our partners – and it will also to enable us to continue to support our communities near and far.”

