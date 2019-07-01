Eurosport
Women's round-up: Keys breezes into second round
Madison Keys, seeded 17th, made short work of Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum winning 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round while Elina Svitolina handed Australia's Daria Gavrilova a bagel en route to a 7-5 6-0 victory.
Former US Open finalist Keys was the first player through to the second round with a performance that illustrated her 17th seeding.
27th seed Sofia Kenin overcame Astra Shami 6-4 6-2, but 2018 Wimbledon quarter-finalist Camila Giorgi suffered a 6-3 6-3 defeat to Dayana Yastremska.
More to follow..
