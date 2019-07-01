DAILY HIGHLIGHTS FROM 10PM EVERY NIGHT AND MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL LIVE ON EUROSPORT

Former US Open finalist Keys was the first player through to the second round with a performance that illustrated her 17th seeding.

27th seed Sofia Kenin overcame Astra Shami 6-4 6-2, but 2018 Wimbledon quarter-finalist Camila Giorgi suffered a 6-3 6-3 defeat to Dayana Yastremska.

More to follow..