Zverev was off colour as he lost 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 to Vesely, who was in inspired form against the German.

The sixth seed was a star turn out on Court 1, but he could not produce the performance he needed to overcome the Czech player.

Vesely lost the opening set, but responded in impressive fashion to win the next two 6-3 and 6-2.

Zverev looked to have found his groove once more in the fourth set, but Vesely broke at 5-5 to win in two and a half hours.

For Zverev it's a big missed opportunity, and another disappointing result in a Grand Slam.

Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic celebrates victory in his Men's Singles first round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during Day one of The ChampionshipsGetty Images

Vesely will now take on Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in the second round as the top half of the draw opens up further for top seed Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas was also a high-profile loser on day one at SW19 as he fell to Fabbiano 4-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 3-6.

The seventh seed from Greece lost after three hours and 22 minutes in a five-set thriller.

Tsitsipas hauled himself back into the contest repeatedly after Fabbiano piled on the pressure, but he did not have enough to triumph.

Fabbiano will now take on veteran big server Ivo Karlovic in the second round after his unlikely win.