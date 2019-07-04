Evans was up against 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili but, not for the first time in his career, the Brit rose to the big occasion against a seeded opponent.

He broke the Georgian in the first game of the match and although he was broken back immediately he found two more breaks later on to take the opener.

In both the second and third sets Evans broke in the second game, but whilst he served out strongly in the second he was broken in the third.

Britain's Daniel Evans celebrates after beating Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on JulyGetty Images

That led to Basilashvili forcing a tie break in the third but Evans kept his composure and secured a 6-3 6-2 7-6(2) victory.

It was an emotional victory for Evans, who has now equalled his best performance at Wimbledon.

He will face the winner of the clash between Marin Cilic and Joao Sousa.

Daniel Evans of Great Britain celebrates victory in his Men's Singles second round match against Nikoloz Basiashvili of Georgia during Day four of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2019 in London,Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Dart made it into the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-1 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Brazilian had stunned former champion Garbine Muguruza in the previous round and the first set was a tight affair, eventually being won by Dart.

Haddad Maia responded by breaking Dart in the first game of the second set and she found two more breaks to level matters and force a decider.

Britain's Harriet Dart celebrates breaking the service of Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest LondonGetty Images

However, it ended up being a mere procession as Dart blew her opponent away with a fantastic performance that books her place in the third round. There she will meet French Open champion and top seed Ash Barty.

There was less good news for Cam Norrie as he was unable to stop a rampant Kei Nishikori’s march to the third round.

Norrie put up a fight for the first couple of sets, winning a couple of breaks, but he ran out of steam by the third, losing 6-4 6-4 6-0.