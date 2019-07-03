Edmund, 24, has endured a tough 2019 with injuries and some poor form but there is still plenty of expectation on his shoulders at SW19.

Facing clay-court specialist Verdasco, who has a history of creating something special at Wimbledon, Edmund rarely looked troubled in the opening two sets having already beaten his opponent’s compatriot Jaume Munar easily in the first round.

An early break in the opener got Edmund on his way but Verdasco dug in and broke immediately in the second set.

Kyle Edmund of Great Britain celebrates in his Men's Singles second round match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain during Day three of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2019 in London, England.Getty Images

In the third it was Edmund’s turn to break early as he closed in on victory.

Verdasco threatened immediately however by breaking back and then pouncing in the tie break to force a fourth set.

The experienced Spaniard broke a suddenly-under-pressure Edmund and at 2-0 in the fourth things weren’t looking good for the Brit.

However at the crucial moment Edmund found a huge break of his own and followed it up with an equally big hold.

Those voices soon became raucous as Verdasco found another break. Edmund, despite some more big holds could not find anything to get past the Spaniard’s impressive defence.

Verdasco goes through to the third round where he will face Italian Thomas Fabbiano, who knocked out Ivo Karlovic earlier on Wednesday.