The 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over American Steve Johnson marked the player's 400th tour-level match win and saw him reach the round of 16 for a fourth time, sharing the Japanese record with Ai Sugiyama.

The eighth seed will next face Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini saw off Diego Schwartzman in a marathon five-setter 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 to set up a last-16 encounter with Roger Federer.

Mikhail Kukushkin defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5 in a match that had to be suspended after a spectator suffered a medical emergency.

Fabio Fognini was defeated 6-3, 7-6(12), 6-3, by Tennys Sandgren and finally Sam Querrey downed John Millman 7-6(3), 7-6(8), 6-3.