Eurosport
Men's round-up: Nishikori racks up milestones at Wimbledon
Kei Nishikori's quiet-but-efficient victory at Wimbledon on Saturday will feature in no tournament highlight retrospectives, but it did make some milestones.
The 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over American Steve Johnson marked the player's 400th tour-level match win and saw him reach the round of 16 for a fourth time, sharing the Japanese record with Ai Sugiyama.
Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
The eighth seed will next face Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini saw off Diego Schwartzman in a marathon five-setter 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 to set up a last-16 encounter with Roger Federer.
Mikhail Kukushkin defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5 in a match that had to be suspended after a spectator suffered a medical emergency.
Fabio Fognini was defeated 6-3, 7-6(12), 6-3, by Tennys Sandgren and finally Sam Querrey downed John Millman 7-6(3), 7-6(8), 6-3.