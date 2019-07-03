Love him or loathe him, Nick Kyrgios is always creating a stir on and off the court. The controversial Australian hasn't won over too many fans and he's hardly that popular with a lot of the players either. Just ask Rafael Nadal.

Nick Kyrgios takes on Rafael Nadal in the second round at WimbledonGetty Images

Interestingly, Kyrgios set the tone for his blockbuster clash with the decorated Spaniard by declaring: "We have mutual respect, but that's about it."

Nadal has been the darling of clay, but he hasn't quite hit those extraordinary heights at SW19. In fact, Kyrgios got the better of him in their last encounter at the All England Club when he emerged victorious in the last 16 five years ago - 7-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3. A lot of bad blood has been exchanged since then and the world No 43's histrionics as well as his innate ability to dig out his rivals hasn't gone down too well.

Against Nadal, they have split their six meetings, something which few other players can boast on the ATP Tour. More recently, Kyrgios had the better of Nadal at the Mexican Open.

Kyrgios, for all his potential, hasn't fulfilled it and it has been frustrating for many to watch as he can turn on the style at any time. His slanging match with Nadal is on-going and Nadal has accused his opponent of "lacking respect".

And Kyrgios by his own admission, doesn't hold the 18-time Grand Slam in high esteem either.

After his win over fellow Australian Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon, Kyrgios said: "Not sure that me and Rafa could go down to the Dog & Fox and have a beer together. I don’t know him at all. I know him as a tennis player.

“I get along with people, some people I don’t get along with.

“We have a mutual respect, but that’s about it I think.”

Isn't it time that Kyrgios puts the silliness to one side and let his tennis do the talking?

In an age where the 'Golden trio' of Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic are still dominating the Grand Slams, Kyrgios has to make a statement of intent.

While the likes of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have been talked about as Slam champions in the making, Kyrgios needs to step it up and be discussed in that calibre.

And if he can take things seriously, then perhaps Nadal could be in trouble.