Getty Images
Djokovic begins title defence with win over Kohlschreiber
Novak Djokovic completed a 6-3 7-5 6-3 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber to begin his Wimbledon title defence in style on Centre Court.
The Serbian world number one was a break down early in the second set, but immediately broke back against the veteran German player, who reached the quarter-finals at the All England club seven years ago.
Djokovic will face American Denis Kudla in the second round after Kudla's 6-4 6-1 6-4 victory over Malek Jaziri.
The 15-times Grand Slam winner was thrilled with his victory as he chases a fifth title at the event.
"It felt great. It's a sacred court. It has a very special place in my heart, in my career as well," said Djokovic, who is being coached by 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic.
"As a youngster I wanted the most to play at Wimbledon and win it. I have been very blessed. The memories come back and it's a great feeling.
"First opening rounds are always tricky. If you get a quality opponent like Kohlschreiber who beat me earlier this year at Indian Wells. I know he's capable of some quality tennis. It was a great test for me, I won in straight sets but all three were pretty close."