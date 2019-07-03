The Serbian has become the first of the top three seeds to reach the third round in SW19 thanks to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over his American opponent.

The defending champion is yet to drop a set and will face Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 32. The World No.48 defeated Djokovic's fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

"I'm pleased with my game overall. There were some moments in the match when I could have done better but it was a solid performance overall," He told the BBC.

"Ambitions are high and I've been fortunate in my career to do so well in Slams. I have to think only about the next challenge and take things one step at a time. I try to give my best and approach every match with the right tactics."

More to follow...