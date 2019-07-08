The Spaniard was not pleased when he was seeded third at the grasscourt championships, despite his status as world number two, and even less happy when the draw put him on a second-round collision course with Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios.

On Monday, however, he was all smiles as he enjoyed his quickest workout at this year's tournament, ending Sousa's bid to become the first Portuguese to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam with an ace.

He will next face either Tennys Sandgren or Sam Querrey of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.

"It was a good solid match I think," says Nadal.

"It’s true that the service probably didn’t work as good as two days ago but the other things were very positive.

"Good forehand, good backhand and some good volleys too. I’m back in the quarter-finals and happy to be there. Last year was a great year, I was very close to winning another title and here I am again."