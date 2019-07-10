Watch highlights from Wimbledon each evening on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The Swiss fought from a set down to seal his 100th Wimbledon win 4-6 1-6 6-4 6-4 and reach a 13th semi-final, in what could be a first meeting with Nadal at SW19 since their classic 2008 final.

“It’s not like ‘I have to get my 100th’, you’re just trying to win the next game and then the match. You forget about it in the moment, but a fan said congratulations. It was a sweet way to do it. So nice,” he told BBC.

“We have a lot of information on Rafa, and so does he about us, so you can either dive into tactics or say you know what, it’s grass-court tennis and see if he can defend that. People always hype it up, we met in Paris this year, it was a joy to play there and I would love to play against him here in Wimbledon. Obviously I would be very excited.”

More to follow