Chasing a ninth title at SW19, Federer won 6-1 6-2 6-2 in 74 minutes against the 17th seed to equal Jimmy Connors’ record of 185 singles victories on grass.

Standing in between Federer and a 13th semi-final at Wimbledon will be either eighth seed Kei Nishikori or Mikhail Kukushkin.

"I’ve got into a great groove now," Federer said. "You can always lose a Grand Slam in the first week, but if you can get through it with enough energy it’s obviously a bonus.

"You’re relieved when there are no five-setters, it’s nice for the body, and I’m excited to be in the quarters of course."

Despite breaking into the top 20, Berrettini was simply no match for Federer, who converted both of his break-point opportunities to take the first set 6-1.

And after 47 minutes Federer was two sets to the good, breaking twice again without offering the Italian a chance to break back.

Berrettini sought a comfort break to compose himself ahead of the third set, but it was the same story again, with two breaks allowing Federer to move 4-0 ahead before the 37-year-old closed it out 6-2.