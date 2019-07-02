The fifth seed from Austria completely lost his way after Querrey levelled up the match by winning a second set tie-break 7-1, having lost the first 7-4.

After taking the opening set, Thiem never looked in control and the American dictated with his serve throughout to keep the pressure on.

Querrey, the 2017 semi-finalist, only lost three games in the third set, and only four points in the fourth as he delivered a stunning bagel to close out the match.

It was a chastening defeat for Thiem, who just weeks ago lost in the final of Roland Garros to Rafael Nadal.

Querrey will next take on the winner of Andrey Rublev or Cristian Garin in the second round at SW19.

Nick Kyrgios battled into the second round after a rollercoaster five-set with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson.

After edging a mammoth third-set tie-break 12-10 to lead two sets to one, Kyrgios then lost the fourth set to love in just 18 minutes.

However, he bounced back to break twice in the decider and secure a 7-6(4) 3-6 7-6(10) 0-6 6-1 win and set up a potential meeting with Rafael Nadal.

Elsewhere, Marcos Baghdatis fights on in his final tournament after beating Canadian Brayden Schnur in straight sets.

Two more players who enjoyed straight-set victories were Kei Nishikori – who saw off Thiago Monteiro – and Gilles Simon, who beat Salvatore Caruso.