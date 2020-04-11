Murray has been struggling with another injury setback picked up in December with bruising in his right thigh bone, where he had a metal insert last year to repair his chronically painful hip that he been suffering with for nearly three years.

But Henman, a close-follower of Murray's progress, believes the 30-year-old former world number one will overcome his latest setback and that the three-time Grand Slam champions will play at least a few more Wimbledons before he retires.

“I saw him practise a few weeks ago when it looked as if there might be a chance to go to Miami [on 25 March, after the cancellation of Indian Wells],” Henman told the Guardian.

“After being out of the game as long as he has, and now with the progress he has made, he will be pretty frustrated because he is getting close to getting back out on the court.

“He has missed so much tennis but perhaps [the break] will give him the opportunity – if his body and his hip enable him – to play longer, in age terms.

"I remember playing with Agassi after Andre had 18 months out, for very different reasons, but he came back fresh and invigorated to play. He kept going until he was 36.

“In those days that was old for a top tennis player. I stopped when I was 33 and that was pretty old at the time. But with training techniques and injury prevention, players are certainly playing longer.

