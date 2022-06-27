A. De Minaur vs H. Dellien | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
from 23:00
Alex De Minaur - Hugo Dellien

Players Overview

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1473
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Hugo-Dellien-headshot
HugoDellien
Bolivia
Bolivia
  • ATP ranking80
  • ATP points704
  • Age29
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

