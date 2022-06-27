A. De Minaur vs H. Dellien | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
A. De Minaur (19)
H. Dellien
from 23:00
Alex De Minaur - Hugo Dellien
Players Overview
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1473
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
HugoDellien
Bolivia
- ATP ranking80
- ATP points704
- Age29
- Height1.78m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0