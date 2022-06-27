A. Ritschard vs S. Tsitsipas | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
A. Ritschard (Q)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
from 23:00
Alexander Ritschard - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Players Overview
AlexanderRitschard
Switzerland
- ATP ranking188
- ATP points295
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points5150
- Age23
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0