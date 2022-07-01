C. Norrie vs S. Johnson | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Norrie (9)
S. Johnson
01/07
Cameron Norrie - Steve Johnson
Players Overview
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking12
- ATP points3200
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
SteveJohnson
United States
- ATP ranking93
- ATP points627
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight86kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
