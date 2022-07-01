C. Norrie vs S. Johnson | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Norrie (9)
C. Norrie (9)
S. Johnson
S. Johnson
01/07
Cameron Norrie - Steve Johnson

Players Overview

Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking12
  • ATP points3200
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg
Steve-Johnson-headshot
SteveJohnson
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking93
  • ATP points627
  • Age32
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight86kg

Statistics

Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
Steve-Johnson-headshot
SteveJohnson
United States
United States
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 3

N. Basilashvili (22)
N. Basilashvili (22)
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
from 23:00
J. Sinner (10)
J. Sinner (10)
J. Isner (20)
J. Isner (20)
from 23:00
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
from 23:00
F. Tiafoe (23)
F. Tiafoe (23)
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
from 23:00
Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

