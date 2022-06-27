E. Ruusuvuori vs Y. Nishioka | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
from 23:00
Emil Ruusuvuori - Yoshihito Nishioka

Players Overview

Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking49
  • ATP points1015
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg
Yoshihito-Nishioka-headshot
YoshihitoNishioka
Japan
Japan
  • ATP ranking101
  • ATP points574
  • Age26
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
Yoshihito-Nishioka-headshot
YoshihitoNishioka
Japan
Japan
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Emil Ruusuvuori vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Wimbledon men - 27 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Emil Ruusuvuori and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.