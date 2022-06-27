F. López vs B. van de Zandschulp | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
F. López
F. López
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
from 23:00
Feliciano López - Botic van de Zandschulp

Players Overview

Feliciano-López-headshot
FelicianoLópez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking240
  • ATP points222
  • Age40
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight73kg
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1518
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg

Statistics

0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

