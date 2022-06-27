F. López vs B. van de Zandschulp | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
F. López
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
from 23:00
Players Overview
FelicianoLópez
Spain
- ATP ranking240
- ATP points222
- Age40
- Height1.85m
- Weight73kg
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1518
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0