J. Sinner vs J. Isner | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
J. Sinner (10)
J. Sinner (10)
J. Isner (20)
J. Isner (20)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Jannik Sinner - John Isner

Players Overview

Jannik-Sinner-headshot
JannikSinner
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking13
  • ATP points3185
  • Age20
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1616
  • Age37
  • Height2.08m
  • Weight108kg

Statistics

Jannik-Sinner-headshot
JannikSinner
Italy
Italy
John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
United States
United States
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 3

N. Basilashvili (22)
N. Basilashvili (22)
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
from 23:00
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
from 23:00
F. Tiafoe (23)
F. Tiafoe (23)
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
from 23:00
T. Paul (30)
T. Paul (30)
J. Veselý
J. Veselý
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Jannik Sinner vs John Isner

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Jannik Sinner and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.