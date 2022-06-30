J. Sinner vs J. Isner | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
J. Sinner (10)
J. Isner (20)
from 23:00
Jannik Sinner - John Isner
Players Overview
JannikSinner
Italy
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points3185
- Age20
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
JohnIsner
United States
- ATP ranking24
- ATP points1616
- Age37
- Height2.08m
- Weight108kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
