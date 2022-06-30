A. Gray vs T. Fritz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 12
Completed
A. Gray
3
63
3
T. Fritz (11)
6
77
6
Alastair Gray - Taylor Fritz
Players Overview
AlastairGray
Great Britain
- ATP ranking288
- ATP points173
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points3045
- Age24
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
3
4
Aces
6
4
Double faults
4
65%
First serve in
73%
74%
Win first serve
75%
29%
Win second serve
52%
76%
Net points won
57%
