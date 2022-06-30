A. Gray vs T. Fritz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 12
Completed
A. Gray
A. Gray
3
63
3
T. Fritz (11)
T. Fritz (11)
6
77
6
Alastair Gray - Taylor Fritz

Players Overview

Alastair-Gray-headshot
AlastairGray
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking288
  • ATP points173
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points3045
  • Age24
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Alastair-Gray-headshot
AlastairGray
Great Britain
Great Britain
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
0

Sets won

3
4
Aces
6
4
Double faults
4
65%
First serve in
73%
74%
Win first serve
75%
29%
Win second serve
52%
76%
Net points won
57%

