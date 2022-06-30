A. De Minaur vs J. Draper | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 1
Live
In Progress
A. De Minaur (19)
5
77
3
J. Draper
7
60
0
Advertisement
Ad
Alex De Minaur - Jack Draper
Statistics
1
Sets won
1
11
Aces
9
4
Double faults
2
53%
First serve in
63%
76%
Win first serve
71%
62%
Win second serve
44%
67%
Net points won
43%
Players Overview
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1473
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
JackDraper
Great Britain
- ATP ranking94
- ATP points627
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150