A. De Minaur vs J. Draper | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 1
Live
In Progress
A. De Minaur (19)
A. De Minaur (19)
5
77
3
J. Draper
J. Draper
7
60
0
Alex De Minaur - Jack Draper

Statistics

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Great Britain
Great Britain
1

Sets won

1
11
Aces
9
4
Double faults
2
53%
First serve in
63%
76%
Win first serve
71%
62%
Win second serve
44%
67%
Net points won
43%

Players Overview

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1473
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking94
  • ATP points627
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Alex De Minaur vs Jack Draper

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Jack Draper live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.