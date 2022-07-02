A. De Minaur vs L. Broady | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. De Minaur (19)
A. De Minaur (19)
L. Broady
L. Broady
02/07
Alex De Minaur - Liam Broady

Players Overview

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1473
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Liam-Broady-headshot
LiamBroady
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking132
  • ATP points444
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Alex De Minaur vs Liam Broady

Wimbledon men - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Liam Broady live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

