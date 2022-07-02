A. De Minaur vs L. Broady | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. De Minaur (19)
L. Broady
02/07
Alex De Minaur - Liam Broady
Players Overview
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1473
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
LiamBroady
Great Britain
- ATP ranking132
- ATP points444
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
