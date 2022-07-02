A. Molcan vs T. Fritz | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 3
Not started
A. Molcan
T. Fritz (11)
02/07
Alex Molcan - Taylor Fritz
Players Overview
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points1006
- Age24
- Height1.78m
- Weight73kg
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points3045
- Age24
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
