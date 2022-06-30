B. Bonzi vs J. Brooksby | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 17
Completed
B. Bonzi
63
5
3
J. Brooksby (29)
77
7
6
Benjamin Bonzi - Jenson Brooksby
Players Overview
BenjaminBonzi
France
- ATP ranking47
- ATP points1026
- Age26
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1187
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
3
4
Aces
3
1
Double faults
0
63%
First serve in
72%
68%
Win first serve
69%
55%
Win second serve
59%
62%
Net points won
67%
