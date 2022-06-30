B. Bonzi vs J. Brooksby | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 17
Completed
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
63
5
3
J. Brooksby (29)
J. Brooksby (29)
77
7
6
Benjamin Bonzi - Jenson Brooksby

Players Overview

Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking47
  • ATP points1026
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg
Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking34
  • ATP points1187
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
United States
United States
0

Sets won

3
4
Aces
3
1
Double faults
0
63%
First serve in
72%
68%
Win first serve
69%
55%
Win second serve
59%
62%
Net points won
67%

LIVE MATCH: Benjamin Bonzi vs Jenson Brooksby

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

