B. Nakashima vs D. Galán | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 12
Not started
B. Nakashima
D. Galán
02/07
Brandon Nakashima - Daniel Galán
Players Overview
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking56
- ATP points969
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
DanielGalán
Colombia
- ATP ranking109
- ATP points528
- Age26
- Height1.91m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150