B. Nakashima vs D. Galán | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 12
Not started
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
D. Galán
D. Galán
02/07
Brandon Nakashima - Daniel Galán

Players Overview

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking56
  • ATP points969
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Daniel-Galán-headshot
DanielGalán
Colombia
Colombia
  • ATP ranking109
  • ATP points528
  • Age26
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

