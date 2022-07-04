B. Nakashima vs N. Kyrgios | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 04.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
B. Nakashima
N. Kyrgios
04/07
Brandon Nakashima - Nick Kyrgios
Players Overview
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking56
- ATP points969
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1070
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
