B. Nakashima vs N. Kyrgios | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 04.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
N. Kyrgios
N. Kyrgios
04/07
Brandon Nakashima - Nick Kyrgios

Players Overview

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking56
  • ATP points969
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Nick-Kyrgios-headshot
NickKyrgios
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking40
  • ATP points1070
  • Age27
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
Nick-Kyrgios-headshot
NickKyrgios
Australia
Australia
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 4

N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
6
4
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
2
5
C. Garín
C. Garín
A. De Minaur (19)
A. De Minaur (19)
04/07
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
T. Fritz (11)
T. Fritz (11)
04/07
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
R. Nadal (2)
R. Nadal (2)
04/07
