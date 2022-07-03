C. Norrie vs T. Paul | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 03.07.2022 | Court 1
Completed
C. Norrie (9)
C. Norrie (9)
6
7
6
T. Paul (30)
T. Paul (30)
4
5
4
Cameron Norrie - Tommy Paul

Players Overview

Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking12
  • ATP points3200
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking32
  • ATP points1208
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
3

Sets won

0
3
Aces
5
0
Double faults
2
73%
First serve in
62%
70%
Win first serve
64%
53%
Win second serve
56%
65%
Net points won
58%

