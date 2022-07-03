C. Norrie vs T. Paul | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 03.07.2022 | Court 1
Completed
C. Norrie (9)
6
7
6
T. Paul (30)
4
5
4
Cameron Norrie - Tommy Paul
Players Overview
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking12
- ATP points3200
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking32
- ATP points1208
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
3
Sets won
0
3
Aces
5
0
Double faults
2
73%
First serve in
62%
70%
Win first serve
64%
53%
Win second serve
56%
65%
Net points won
58%
