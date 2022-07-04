C. Garín vs A. De Minaur | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 04.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
C. Garín
A. De Minaur (19)
04/07
Cristian Garín - Alex De Minaur
Players Overview
CristianGarín
Chile
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1055
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1473
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150