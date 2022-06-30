C. Garín vs H. Grenier | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 15
Completed
C. Garín
6
6
6
H. Grenier
3
1
1
Cristian Garín - Hugo Grenier
Players Overview
CristianGarín
Chile
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1055
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
HugoGrenier
France
- ATP ranking141
- ATP points424
- Age26
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
3
Sets won
0
5
Aces
5
4
Double faults
3
62%
First serve in
72%
86%
Win first serve
51%
54%
Win second serve
40%
90%
Net points won
38%
