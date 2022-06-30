C. Garín vs H. Grenier | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 15
Completed
C. Garín
C. Garín
6
6
6
H. Grenier
H. Grenier
3
1
1
Cristian Garín - Hugo Grenier

Players Overview

Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points1055
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg
Hugo-Grenier-headshot
HugoGrenier
France
France
  • ATP ranking141
  • ATP points424
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Chile
Chile
Hugo-Grenier-headshot
HugoGrenier
France
France
3

Sets won

0
5
Aces
5
4
Double faults
3
62%
First serve in
72%
86%
Win first serve
51%
54%
Win second serve
40%
90%
Net points won
38%

