C. Garín vs J. Brooksby | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 3
Not started
C. Garín
J. Brooksby (29)
02/07
Advertisement
Ad
Cristian Garín - Jenson Brooksby
Players Overview
CristianGarín
Chile
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1055
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1187
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150