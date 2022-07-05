Cristian Garín - Nick Kyrgios
C. Garín vs N. Kyrgios | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 05.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
C. Garín
N. Kyrgios
from 23:00
Players Overview
CristianGarín
Chile
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1055
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1070
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
