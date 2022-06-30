D. Galán vs R. Bautista | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 3
Completed
D. Galán
R. Bautista (17)
A
Daniel Galán - Roberto Bautista
Players Overview
DanielGalán
Colombia
- ATP ranking109
- ATP points528
- Age26
- Height1.91m
- Weight72kg
RobertoBautista
Spain
- ATP ranking19
- ATP points2008
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight76kg
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Galán
R. Bautista
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150