David Goffin - Cameron Norrie

D. Goffin vs C. Norrie | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 04.07.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
C. Norrie (9)
C. Norrie (9)
from 23:00
Players Overview

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points930
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking12
  • ATP points3200
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

