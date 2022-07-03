D. Goffin vs F. Tiafoe | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 03.07.2022 | Court 2
Completed
D. Goffin
77
5
5
6
7
F. Tiafoe (23)
63
7
7
4
5
David Goffin - Frances Tiafoe
Players Overview
DavidGoffin
Belgium
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points930
- Age31
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking28
- ATP points1439
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
3
Sets won
2
18
Aces
16
9
Double faults
8
63%
First serve in
48%
73%
Win first serve
77%
46%
Win second serve
48%
55%
Net points won
75%
