D. Shapovalov vs B. Nakashima | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 12
Completed
D. Shapovalov (13)
D. Shapovalov (13)
2
6
1
66
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
6
4
6
78
Denis Shapovalov - Brandon Nakashima

Players Overview

Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking16
  • ATP points2293
  • Age23
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight76kg
Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking56
  • ATP points969
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
1

Sets won

3
7
Aces
4
8
Double faults
0
46%
First serve in
63%
80%
Win first serve
85%
63%
Win second serve
64%
64%
Net points won
81%

LIVE MATCH: Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Brandon Nakashima live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

