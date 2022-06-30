D. Shapovalov vs B. Nakashima | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 12
Completed
D. Shapovalov (13)
2
6
1
66
B. Nakashima
6
4
6
78
Denis Shapovalov - Brandon Nakashima
Players Overview
DenisShapovalov
Canada
- ATP ranking16
- ATP points2293
- Age23
- Height1.85m
- Weight76kg
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking56
- ATP points969
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
1
Sets won
3
7
Aces
4
8
Double faults
0
46%
First serve in
63%
80%
Win first serve
85%
63%
Win second serve
64%
64%
Net points won
81%
