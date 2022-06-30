D. Novak vs J. Kubler | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 16
Suspended
D. Novak
D. Novak
3
4
4
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
6
6
5
Dennis Novak - Jason Kubler

Players Overview

Dennis-Novak-headshot
DennisNovak
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking153
  • ATP points371
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight80kg
Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking99
  • ATP points580
  • Age29
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Dennis-Novak-headshot
DennisNovak
Austria
Austria
Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
0

Sets won

2
7
Aces
5
3
Double faults
5
62%
First serve in
65%
73%
Win first serve
82%
34%
Win second serve
59%
61%
Net points won
81%

