D. Novak vs J. Kubler | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 16
Suspended
D. Novak
3
4
4
J. Kubler
6
6
5
Dennis Novak - Jason Kubler
Players Overview
DennisNovak
Austria
- ATP ranking153
- ATP points371
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight80kg
JasonKubler
Australia
- ATP ranking99
- ATP points580
- Age29
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
7
Aces
5
3
Double faults
5
62%
First serve in
65%
73%
Win first serve
82%
34%
Win second serve
59%
61%
Net points won
81%
