E. Ruusuvuori vs B. van de Zandschulp | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 18
Completed
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
6
1
4
4
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
3
6
6
6
Emil Ruusuvuori - Botic van de Zandschulp

Players Overview

Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking49
  • ATP points1015
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1518
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg

Statistics

Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
1

Sets won

3
8
Aces
9
5
Double faults
5
70%
First serve in
59%
68%
Win first serve
84%
47%
Win second serve
53%
59%
Net points won
63%

LIVE MATCH: Emil Ruusuvuori vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Emil Ruusuvuori and Botic van de Zandschulp live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

