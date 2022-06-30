E. Ruusuvuori vs B. van de Zandschulp | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 18
Completed
E. Ruusuvuori
6
1
4
4
B. van de Zandschulp (21)
3
6
6
6
Emil Ruusuvuori - Botic van de Zandschulp
Players Overview
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
- ATP ranking49
- ATP points1015
- Age23
- Height1.88m
- Weight79kg
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1518
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
Statistics
1
Sets won
3
8
Aces
9
5
Double faults
5
70%
First serve in
59%
68%
Win first serve
84%
47%
Win second serve
53%
59%
Net points won
63%
