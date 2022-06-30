F. Krajinovic vs N. Kyrgios | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 2
Completed
F. Krajinovic (26)
2
3
1
N. Kyrgios
6
6
6
Advertisement
Ad
Filip Krajinovic - Nick Kyrgios
Players Overview
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1300
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1070
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
3
4
Aces
24
3
Double faults
1
60%
First serve in
70%
56%
Win first serve
93%
43%
Win second serve
65%
62%
Net points won
72%
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150