F. Krajinovic vs N. Kyrgios | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.06.2022 | Court 2
Completed
F. Krajinovic (26)
F. Krajinovic (26)
2
3
1
N. Kyrgios
N. Kyrgios
6
6
6
Filip Krajinovic - Nick Kyrgios

Players Overview

Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1300
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Nick-Kyrgios-headshot
NickKyrgios
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking40
  • ATP points1070
  • Age27
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Statistics
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
Nick-Kyrgios-headshot
NickKyrgios
Australia
Australia
0

Sets won

3
4
Aces
24
3
Double faults
1
60%
First serve in
70%
56%
Win first serve
93%
43%
Win second serve
65%
62%
Net points won
72%

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

Latest news

Wimbledon

'I'm really good' - Kyrgios says Wimbledon 'best chance to win a Grand Slam'

2 hours ago

