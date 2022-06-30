F. Tiafoe vs A. Bublik | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
F. Tiafoe (23)
F. Tiafoe (23)
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Frances Tiafoe - Alexander Bublik

Players Overview

Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking28
  • ATP points1439
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • ATP ranking38
  • ATP points1105
  • Age25
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 3

N. Basilashvili (22)
N. Basilashvili (22)
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
from 23:00
J. Sinner (10)
J. Sinner (10)
J. Isner (20)
J. Isner (20)
from 23:00
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
from 23:00
T. Paul (30)
T. Paul (30)
J. Veselý
J. Veselý
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Bublik

Wimbledon men - 30 June 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 June 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.