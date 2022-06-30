F. Tiafoe vs A. Bublik | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Not started
F. Tiafoe (23)
A. Bublik
from 23:00
Frances Tiafoe - Alexander Bublik
Players Overview
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking28
- ATP points1439
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking38
- ATP points1105
- Age25
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
