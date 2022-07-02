J. Sock vs J. Kubler | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 18
Not started
J. Sock
J. Sock
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
02/07
Jack Sock - Jason Kubler

Players Overview

Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking103
  • ATP points557
  • Age29
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg
Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking99
  • ATP points580
  • Age29
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
United States
United States
Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

LIVE MATCH: Jack Sock vs Jason Kubler

Wimbledon men - 2 July 2022

Follow the Wimbledon men Tennis match between Jack Sock and Jason Kubler live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 2 July 2022.

Find up to date Wimbledon men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.