J. Sock vs J. Kubler | Wimbledon
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.07.2022 | Court 18
Not started
J. Sock
J. Kubler
02/07
Jack Sock - Jason Kubler
Players Overview
JackSock
United States
- ATP ranking103
- ATP points557
- Age29
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
JasonKubler
Australia
- ATP ranking99
- ATP points580
- Age29
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150